Latest News

Watch: This video of a UK minister sleeping during a Parliament debate has gone viral

Taking major legislative decisions in Parliament is undeniably a tough job, and members can't be really faulted if they want to take a power nap to recharge themselves. But for MP Sir Desmond Swayne, the snooze cost him quite an embarrassment on social media as he was caught sleeping on camera during a session.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2018 7:30 pm
UK mp sleeping, mp sleeping in parliament, Kenneth Clarke, Sir Desmond Swayne, viral video A video of an MP sleeping during a Parliament debate in the UK is being widely shared on social media. (Source: BBC Politics‏/Twitter)
Brexit might be getting boring for many people, however, it looks like MP Sir Desmond Swayne just couldn’t resist catching a snooze while former chancellor Kenneth Clarke was speaking. The debate was happening in the House of Commons, when Swayne – who was sitting right behind Clarke as the latter spoke on the EU Bill – was caught on camera taking a power nap.

Watch the video here. 

This is not the first time such an incident has happened during a speech in Parliament. Back in 2012, MP Stephen Pound was accused of insensitivity as he fell asleep while Parliament members were discussing the deaths of two British soldiers in Afghanistan. Closer home, we’ve had similar incidents in the Indian parliament as well. Take a look.

