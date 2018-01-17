Watch: This video of a UK minister sleeping during a Parliament debate has gone viral

A video of an MP sleeping during a Parliament debate in the UK is being widely shared on social media. (Source: BBC Politics‏/Twitter) A video of an MP sleeping during a Parliament debate in the UK is being widely shared on social media. (Source: BBC Politics‏/Twitter)

Brexit might be getting boring for many people, however, it looks like MP Sir Desmond Swayne just couldn’t resist catching a snooze while former chancellor Kenneth Clarke was speaking. The debate was happening in the House of Commons, when Swayne – who was sitting right behind Clarke as the latter spoke on the EU Bill – was caught on camera taking a power nap.

Watch the video here.

.@DesmondSwayne MP just fell asleep in the House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/msqIBUbZCJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 16, 2018

This is not the first time such an incident has happened during a speech in Parliament. Back in 2012, MP Stephen Pound was accused of insensitivity as he fell asleep while Parliament members were discussing the deaths of two British soldiers in Afghanistan. Closer home, we’ve had similar incidents in the Indian parliament as well. Take a look.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd