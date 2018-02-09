VIDEO: Thrill seekers, get set for UAE’s ‘longest’ zipline that created Guinness World Record

United Arab Emirates’s latest zipline is the longest one in the world. Dare to ride it? (Source: ANI News Officia/YouTube) United Arab Emirates’s latest zipline is the longest one in the world. Dare to ride it? (Source: ANI News Officia/YouTube)

Do you crave outdoor adventure sports? If thrill is what you seek while travelling, zipling might be right choice for you, and what’s better than riding the world’s longest one? Setting a new world record, United Arab Emirates now boasts of the world’s longest zipline — which stretches up to 2.83km. Installed at the highest mountain peak in UAE, it starts at 5,512ft (1,680m) above sea level and is 1.74 miles long.

The length of this zipline is equivalent to 28 soccer fields. Situated in a relatively less developed area of UAE, the officials in Ras Al-Khaimah hope that the zipline will attract more tourists to the area. The zipline has been officially certified by Guinness World Records officials and is said to be able to handle up to 10,000 people per year. Check out a short 1.02-minute clip that puts the spotlight on the zipline.

Watch the video here.

