VIDEO: Thrill seekers, get set for UAE’s ‘longest’ zipline that created Guinness World Record

The longest zipline in the world, which extends to the lenth of 2.83 kms and 5,512 ft (1,680m) above sea level, recently opened in Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE. The officials of the city hope that the zipline would attract more people to the lesser known areas of the country.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2018 4:59 pm
longest zipline, world's longest zipline in UAE, UAE sets record with longest zipline, Guinness World Record
Do you crave outdoor adventure sports? If thrill is what you seek while travelling, zipling might be right choice for you, and what’s better than riding the world’s longest one? Setting a new world record, United Arab Emirates now boasts of the world’s longest zipline — which stretches up to 2.83km. Installed at the highest mountain peak in UAE, it starts at 5,512ft (1,680m) above sea level and is 1.74 miles long.

The length of this zipline is equivalent to 28 soccer fields. Situated in a relatively less developed area of UAE, the officials in Ras Al-Khaimah hope that the zipline will attract more tourists to the area. The zipline has been officially certified by Guinness World Records officials and is said to be able to handle up to 10,000 people per year. Check out a short 1.02-minute clip that puts the spotlight on the zipline.

Watch the video here.

