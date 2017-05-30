WATCH: Two camels mating in the middle of the road bring transport to a halt

The camels were caught mating in the middle of a motorway in the United States Emirates. (Source: The Evening Standard/ Youtube) The camels were caught mating in the middle of a motorway in the United States Emirates. (Source: The Evening Standard/ Youtube)

There is no end to the bizarre things that are happening in the world. After ten horses were seen galloping on a highway in Hungary , two camels were recently caught mating in the middle of a motorway in the United States Emirates. Yes, you read that right. The camels were caught in action in the middle of the road that caused major traffic. In the 30-second clip that was recorded by a British ex-pat around 40 miles from Dubai city centre, one of the camels can be seen mounting on the other much to the shock of the commuters.

The man who filmed the clip, said he and four friends were en route to a stag party when they encountered the camels. “It’s one of the maddest things I’ve ever seen. I’ve lived out here for two years but this is definitely not the norm,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

