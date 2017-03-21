WATCH: Turkish man proposes girlfriend in front of Kaaba; viral video sparks outrage

The Turkish proposal! (Source: Paylaşım Dünyası/YouTube) The Turkish proposal! (Source: Paylaşım Dünyası/YouTube)

Popping the question to your loved one is an event that you’ll remember for a lifetime, and most of us make efforts to turn it into an unforgettable moment. With a somewhat similar intention, TRT reporter Yusuf Akyön proposed his girlfriend in front of the Kaaba in Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

ALSO READ | 10 epic quirky proposals that no one could say ‘no’ to

The young man, who hails from a Turkish family, decided to surprise his loved one in the presence of both of their families at Islam’s most scared site the Kaaba. Pulling out a ring from his pocket, he said in the video: “We are here in front of the Kaaba and in the presence of our blessed mothers. Of course, I am embarrassed of doing this in front of them, but I think what I will do is good.”

In a daze, his fiancée giggled away and lightheartedly asked Akyön to kneel down on his knees. “Kneel down otherwise I won’t say yes,” she said. Staying in line with her demands, he willingly knelt down and slung the ring into her finger and nailed the dramatic romantic moment.

Akyön shared the video on social media and it went viral. However, several viewers went on to lambast and criticise him for asking for her hand at such a sacred place. The nit-picking grew so much that he had to delete all his social media accounts as some demanded the Turkish TV channel to fire him and lodge complaint against him. Sözcü Newspaper reported that Akyön is the son of the Turkish Press Attaché in Saudi Arabia Bahattin Akyön.

Watch the video here.

Arab users also posted their comments and there were mixed reactions to it. Read a few comments here:

One user commented: “This is Haram. the Saudi Authority specially the Motawa must punish this two Murtad. This man is not a mahram of this woman. This must not happen again inside Masjed dil Haram. This is a sacred place house of Allah this must be respected. This is kind of married proposal is unislamic. This is the way Khafer unbeliever propose to their girlfriend please don’t evolved this holy place to your evil and earthly needs.” Another one went on to say, “Foreign mentality really spoiled us.”

However, there were many other who opposed them saying, “Allah bless them and forgive them as they did not select 5 stars hotel or others, they choose the holy place for their future,” and “Yeah for ‘true muslims’ stoning her in front of Kaaba would have been perfectly acceptable, but this proposal isn’t.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd