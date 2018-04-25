Follow Us:
VIDEO: Oops! 1 lakh eggs get crushed after truck rolls over; costs around Rs 8 lakh

A video of a highway, which was posted by CGTN, shows a flipped truck and also the highway that looks flooded with broken eggs. Fortunately, no one was injured because of the crash.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2018 10:03:08 pm
After a truck crash took place at the G60N Hangzhou-Jingdezhen Highway in China, the road was covered with over one lakh eggs. The incident happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle while on a decline. The truck flipped over and tons of eggs spilled over on the highway. The liquid from the broken eggs covered almost 120m of the road and it took around two hours the clear the road of all the mess.

The approximate cost of the spoilage is around 85,000 yuan (approximately Rs 8 lakh). A video of the highway, which was posted by CGTN, shows the flipped truck and also the highway that almost looks flooded with broken eggs.

Watch the video here:

 

Fortunately, no one was injured due to the crash.

