VIDEO: Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers back comedian Michelle Wolf for criticism on her Donald Trump jokes

Michelle Wolf, who spoke at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, was slammed thereafter as many felt that she went a little overboard with her satirical comedy on US president Donald Trump. As if that wasn’t enough, Trump himself went on to tweet about the dinner and said how the show was a complete embarrassment to everyone associated with it.

However, American talk show hosts Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers backed Wolf and also highlighted the hypocrisy shown by people. In their respective talk shows, both the hosts went on the support the comedian — in their own distinctive way.

While Noah spoke about the incident in a sarcastic tone by slamming Wolf and stating how it is only Trump who can make jokes,

Watch the video here:

Meyers went on to say that it is the “filthy and mean” part of Wolf that people love about her.

Watch the video here:

