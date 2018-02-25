Video: Daily Show host Trevor Noah roasts Justin Trudeau over Indian outfits

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah thought Canadian PM Justin Trudeau “keeps going too far” in ‘being woke’. (Source: Facebook) The Daily Show host Trevor Noah thought Canadian PM Justin Trudeau “keeps going too far” in ‘being woke’. (Source: Facebook)

As much as Indians love Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, there seems to have been some love lost during his recent week-long India visit, as it was fraught with one controversy after another. From the colour coordinated Indian wardrobe of the Trudeau family coming under fire to the invitation to a Canada-based Khalistani activist at his event, there was much that didn’t sit quite well with people. In fact, even then, nothing made as much news as his clothes.

As it happens, the dissonance caught the eye of The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who couldn’t help but make comparisons with US President Donald Trump, saying as POTUS “becomes more and more un-woke, Justin Trudeau is compensating in the other direction.” The only issue, according to Noah, was that the Canadian PM “keeps going too far”. Starting a section of his show with J&K Opposition leader Omar Abdullah’s tweet on the Trudeau family wardrobe, where he said, “Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood”, Noah quipped that it seemed like the Indians showed up for a diplomatic conference, but Trudeau looked like he was auditioning for ‘Jai Ho’.

Watch the video here.

Well, while the Canadian first family’s attempt at embracing Indian culture in Canada has always been appreciated, things didn’t quite go as smoothly here. Nevertheless, he’s still one of the heads of state who is still quite popular in India, even if the sheen might have diminished a smidgen.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd