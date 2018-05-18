WATCH: Strangers swim in flood water to rescue a woman trapped inside a car

The video recording is from the Zibo city in China and the incident took place on May 16. (Source: PDChina/Twitter) The video recording is from the Zibo city in China and the incident took place on May 16. (Source: PDChina/Twitter)

When stuck in adverse situations, isn’t it a relief to have people who could help you out? Something similar happened with a lady in China who happened to be stuck in a car submerged inside the flood water. A video of the incident was shared by the official Twitter account of People’s Daily China. The 46-second clip puts a white car completely submerged in the muddy flood water and a man climbing out of the vehicle into spotlight.

After getting on top of the car, the man immediately tried to break the sunroof of the car, indicating that there probably was someone else stuck inside the car as well. Two unidentified men then jumped into the water and swam towards the sunken car to break the windows. Fortunately, the sunroof was smashed and the lady was taken out of the SUV.

Watch the video here:

Good Samaritans rescue a woman trapped inside a submerged SUV caught in flood waters under a bridge in #Zibo, eastern China’s Shandong province. pic.twitter.com/TPbcCF0AIv — People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) May 18, 2018

Captioned, “Good Samaritans rescue a woman trapped inside a submerged SUV caught in flood waters under a bridge in #Zibo, eastern China’s Shandong province,” the clip was captured at the Zibo area in China and reports say that the incident took place on May 16.

