Watch: 6 SKYDIVERS and 1 total SOLAR ECLIPSE make for a SURREAL VIDEO

If you thought watching every step of the moon’s transit during the solar eclipse was the best, once-in-a-lifetime feeling ever, then you’ve got another think coming. Of course, witnessing the historic total solar eclipse from the ground is what millions around the world did, so what could you have to make the grand occasion more “intense”? Well, these six skydivers jumped off a plane to experience the eclipse from the sky, thousands of feet closer to the sun! (We’re talking relativity here.)

On August 21, six professional wingsuit jumpers jumped out, 14,000ft above Madras, Oregon, just seconds before the eclipse reached totality. The skydivers took a leap at 10:18am local time — 30 seconds before the totality. Their one-of-a-kind stunt was recorded by an adventure sports cable channel, OutsideTV, showing them gliding as the eclipse progresses and the sky darkens.

The thrilling video and photo of the stunt were posted by the group members on Instagram and it has created a huge buzz online.

One of the members, Savage Sac, threw light on their eight months of hard work and preparations, writing,”This jump will be remembered forever and will go down in the record books for many “1st time humans have done something like this” The Stoke is HIGH!!”

