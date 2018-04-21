VIDEO: The story of ‘The Hare and The Tortoise’ just got REAL; you’ll be shocked to see who won

Tortoise v/s Hare: Remember the story? You won’t be able to believe the end in real life. (Source: DailyPicksandFlicks/YouTube) Tortoise v/s Hare: Remember the story? You won’t be able to believe the end in real life. (Source: DailyPicksandFlicks/YouTube)

Remember the story of The Hare and The Tortoise? The tortoise beat the proud hare in a race for being “slow and steady”. Well, it is one of the first tales that most kids are told during their childhood for its “lesson” in the end. But, have you ever wondered who would win in reality? What if the fictional story came to life?

In a peculiar incident, a video was captured that shows a “real” race between a hare and a tortoise. It has been doing the rounds on social media for many years now, and it recently went viral again. Wondering who won? You won’t be able to believe your eyes.

Watch the video here.

Oops! Wasn’t it a shocker? Yes, in reality too, when the two were let to have a race, it looks like the hare got distracted midway and started looking around while the tortoise crossed the finishing line first.

