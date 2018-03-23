Video: Twitterati lose their calm over the ‘handsome’ Indian origin contestant on Tom Gleeson’s show

This one snippet from an episode of Hard Quiz that Gleeson shared is going viral. (Source: Tom Gleeson/Twitter) This one snippet from an episode of Hard Quiz that Gleeson shared is going viral. (Source: Tom Gleeson/Twitter)

Tom Gleeson, Australian stand-up comedian and television host, recently shared a snippet of an episode of his show ‘Hard Quiz’. While show promotions by the hosts are a pretty common sight on the Internet, this one video that Gleeson shared is going viral for an altogether different reason. The video shows Gleeson engaging in a friendly banter with a contestant of Indian-origin with disarmingly charming looks. The man identifies himself as Theja on the show and happens to have, in Gleeson’s own words ‘completely thrown him out of whack’. “I think you might be the most attractive person we’ve ever had on this show…It’s really thrown me. This is supposed to be a quiz for nerds. What are you doing here?” Gleeson asks him in the video. Theja, who later says, “this is not my real name,” replies “I am going red but you just can’t tell.”

Watch the video here.

Theja is too attractive. He’s completely thrown me out of whack. #HardQuiz pic.twitter.com/WvuhAvneoA — Tom Gleeson (@nonstoptom) March 14, 2018

Twitter users meanwhile have lost their calm over the good looks of ‘Theja’, who is a dentist and loves Sachin Tendulkar.

Can you hire him @ABCTV or @SBS ? I’d even watch cricket and I Hate cricket. — Bianca (@justme_bmk) March 14, 2018

a star is born! — Kerrie Noonan (@KezNoo) March 14, 2018

New dentist! — Marisha Thakur (@MarishaThakur) March 22, 2018

Give the dentist his due. Share his twitter handle and give him some well-deserved followers please. — Nishi Jain (@nishi_jain88) March 23, 2018

The internet needs to know his real name. — Nisha Ramachandran (@NishaRChandran) March 18, 2018

I’m in the US and haven’t heard of this show, but man, did it live up to expectations. Hard Show, indeed! he he he — Alejandro Rubio (@jasperridge) March 22, 2018

