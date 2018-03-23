Presents Latest News
  • Video: Twitterati lose their calm over the ‘handsome’ Indian origin contestant on Tom Gleeson’s show

Video: Twitterati lose their calm over the ‘handsome’ Indian origin contestant on Tom Gleeson’s show

The video shows Tom Gleeson engaging in a friendly banter with a contestant of Indian-origin with disarmingly charming looks. The man identifies himself as Theja on the show and happens to have, in Gleeson's own words 'completely thrown him out of whack'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2018 5:10 pm
tom gleeson, tom gleeson hard quiz theja, tom gleeson hard quiz theja, tom gleeson, tom gleeson twitter, tom gleeson theja, theja from India harz quiz, Indian Express, Indian Express News This one snippet from an episode of Hard Quiz that Gleeson shared is going viral. (Source: Tom Gleeson/Twitter)

Tom Gleeson, Australian stand-up comedian and television host, recently shared a snippet of an episode of his show ‘Hard Quiz’. While show promotions by the hosts are a pretty common sight on the Internet, this one video that Gleeson shared is going viral for an altogether different reason. The video shows Gleeson engaging in a friendly banter with a contestant of Indian-origin with disarmingly charming looks. The man identifies himself as Theja on the show and happens to have, in Gleeson’s own words ‘completely thrown him out of whack’. “I think you might be the most attractive person we’ve ever had on this show…It’s really thrown me. This is supposed to be a quiz for nerds. What are you doing here?” Gleeson asks him in the video. Theja, who later says, “this is not my real name,” replies “I am going red but you just can’t tell.”

Watch the video here.

Twitter users meanwhile have lost their calm over the good looks of ‘Theja’, who is a dentist and loves Sachin Tendulkar.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 23: Latest News