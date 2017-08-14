WATCH: Tom and Jerry meet Kishore Kumar in this awesome ‘Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho’ mash-up

Do you like the Tom and Jerrry version or the original one? (Source: Biswarup Bhattacharjee/YouTube) Do you like the Tom and Jerrry version or the original one? (Source: Biswarup Bhattacharjee/YouTube)

While it has now become common for the Internet to churn up different renditions of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, Sia’s Cheap Thrills and, most recently, Despacito, clearly that’s not all that’s up there on viral space. Biswarup Bhattacharjee, a YouTuber, made a combination of two evergreen cultural elements — Kishore Kumar’s soulful ‘Aisa Na Mujhe Tum Dekho’ from the movie Darling Darling and everybody’s favourite childhood playmate Tom and Jerry — and created a fascinating cover way back in 2013. While the video is garnering attention on the Internet now after four years, given how unusual this rendition is, we are not the least bit surprised.

Watch the video here.

If you are hooked already, then there is a ‘Aise Na Mujhe tum Dekho’ version feat. Chipmunks too up there on the Internet. Watch the video here.

The original song was sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar for the 1977 movie starring Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman in the lead.

