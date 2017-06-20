WATCH: This adorable toddler and dog ‘partners-in-crime’ duo raiding fridge for food is Internet’s new favourite

Latest News
The video has got over 1,10,000 shares in just the matter of a few days.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 20, 2017 11:58 am
While many on social media are clearly loving the duo and their teamwork, others are also concerned about the pet dog breaking his neck.
Top News

If you are too tiny to reach where the food is kept, but is also a hungry toddler, what would you do? Well, in case your Internet game is strong, you can probably take tips from a fellow toddler, now an Internet sensation, thanks to a viral video showing his refrigerator-raiding prowess. A Facebook user Joe Buddy, uploaded a video of a toddler who is probably trying to get his tiny hands on some food, with the help of his dog, The aww-dorable boy tries to balance himself on his ever-accommodating dog, while he tries to open the refrigerator. He fails one time, but he manages to succeed the next time. While many on social media are clearly loving the duo and their teamwork, others are also concerned about the pet dog breaking his neck.

