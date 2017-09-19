VIDEO: A soul-stirring classical tribute to 8 musicians who lost their lives on the Titanic

The Indian Jam Project’s video gives a classical twist to a medley of the film’s songs. (Source: Tushar Lall/YouTube) The Indian Jam Project’s video gives a classical twist to a medley of the film’s songs. (Source: Tushar Lall/YouTube)

On the night of April 14 until the wee hours of April 15, the largest ship afloat in 1912, RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean. Many brave things happened that night as scores of people tried to help each other flee the ship, but one of the greatest deeds was when a few musicians chose to play to calm people even in the moment of absolute distress.

Paying a tribute to the eight musicians who died on the unfateful night, The Indian Jam Project used the soundtrack from James Cameron’s 1997 film to honour the musicians. Headed by Tushar Lall, the band released a music video titled Titanic Music Tribute with a medley of the film’s songs — My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion and Toss the Feathers by The Corrs. The 7.18-minute clip has already garnered more than 240,000 views so far.

Sharing on YouTube, Lall narrated what inspired them to create the video. This is what his caption read:“While I was looking for tracks to adapt from the movie, I started researching a little about Titanic. I came across a list of all the crew passengers who died – with their professions written right next to their names. Some of them were musicians. Then I remember watching in the movie – how musicians, even when the ship was sinking, chose to play and calm people down without caring about their own survival. I researched a bit and this is indeed, true. This is when I decided this entire tribute should be to them and not to Jack and Rose, who were fictional characters in a Hollywood movie. Titanic is more about the people who died bravely with the sinking ship, This goes out all the brave souls who lost their lives and the genius James Horner for creating such a brilliant masterpiece and the beautiful The Corrs band for their track Toss the Feathers!”

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd