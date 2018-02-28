Fed up of expensive water bills, this woman paid her Rs 32,000 bill in 49,300 coins

This woman paid her bill worth 3 in 49,300 coins, and gave a tough time to the authorities to count them all. (Source: Dana McCool/Facebook) This woman paid her bill worth 3 in 49,300 coins, and gave a tough time to the authorities to count them all. (Source: Dana McCool/Facebook)

Water is a necessity for life. But, sadly, people are being heavily charged for it — seemingly due to the depleting water resources on the planet. However, a woman who was fed up with her ever-increasing water bills decided to give the authorities a taste of their own medicine. In her own subtle but powerful way, she decided to pay her recent bill worth $493 (about Rs 32,000) in coins — that too, 49,300 of them.

According to the reports, Dana McCool who hails from Deltona, Florida showed up at the Deltona Water Department office with a bag full of pennies to pay off her $493 water bill. It took almost three hours for the water department officials to count the bill amount. McCool took it on Facebook and posted a live video showing how she dropped off 49,300 coins to pay her city water bill. McCool said she wanted to send a message that water bills in the city are too expensive through a “peaceful protest”.

The 7.59-minute clip soon went viral with more than 2,000 views, at the time of writing.

