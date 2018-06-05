VIDEO: This miniature luxury house has an old English charm

- Abhishek Bachchan turns up to watch Sunil Chhetri’s football match; Twitterati ‘salute’ the star
Miniature art has garnered much attention over the past few years. But, who thought someone could compile the old English charm interior in a 24 ft long, 8.6 ft wide and 13.6 ft tall house? Popular home designer Tiny Heirloom’s tiny custom-designed luxury houses depict the old Tudor style.
The interiors have a dark hardwood colour along with granite counter-tops. The kitchen has an old English charm, which has a hammered copper sink, a propane three burner hob and oven, full-size appliances, and a matching mosaic backsplash. It also has a kitchen bathroom and a bedroom space that is beautifully done in the upper half.
