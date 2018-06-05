VIDEO: This miniature luxury house has an old English charm

Miniature art has garnered much attention over the past few years. But, who thought someone could compile the old English charm interior in a 24 ft long, 8.6 ft wide and 13.6 ft tall house? Popular home designer Tiny Heirloom’s tiny custom-designed luxury houses depict the old Tudor style.

The interiors have a dark hardwood colour along with granite counter-tops. The kitchen has an old English charm, which has a hammered copper sink, a propane three burner hob and oven, full-size appliances, and a matching mosaic backsplash. It also has a kitchen bathroom and a bedroom space that is beautifully done in the upper half.

