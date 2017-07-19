WATCH: Thousands of Green Day fans singing Bohemian Rhapsody will give you goosebumps

The video has over four million views at the time of writing. (Source: Green Day/YouTube) The video has over four million views at the time of writing. (Source: Green Day/YouTube)

British rock band Queen dominated the charts and the hearts of its fans for several years, and continues to do so. While the question, what is their most famous song may trigger a debate, Bohemian Rhapsody remains one of their most endearing compositions. And recently American rock band Green Day made fans of Queen very happy. In a video posted by Green Day from their concert in London at Hyde Park on July 1, one can see the entire stadium singing the iconic song of Queen in near-perfect synchronisation. The video was uploaded on July 3, and has over four million views at the time of writing. Hearing an entire crowd singing to Bohemian Rhapsody will literally give you goosebumps.

Watch the video here.

Watch the original video here.

