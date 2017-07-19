Latest News

WATCH: Thousands of Green Day fans singing Bohemian Rhapsody will give you goosebumps

In a video posted by Green Day from their concert in London at Hyde Park on July 1, one can see the entire stadium singing the iconic song of Queen in near-perfect synchronisation. The video was uploaded on July 3, and has over four million views at the time of writing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2017 6:14 pm
bohemian rhapsody, queen, green day, Freddie mercury, stadium singing to bohemian rhapsody, indian express, indian express news The video has over four million views at the time of writing. (Source: Green Day/YouTube)
Top News

British rock band Queen dominated the charts and the hearts of its fans for several years, and continues to do so. While the question, what is their most famous song may trigger a debate, Bohemian Rhapsody remains one of their most endearing compositions. And recently American rock band Green Day made fans of Queen very happy. In a video posted by Green Day from their concert in London at Hyde Park on July 1, one can see the entire stadium singing the iconic song of Queen in near-perfect synchronisation. The video was uploaded on July 3, and has over four million views at the time of writing. Hearing an entire crowd singing to Bohemian Rhapsody will literally give you goosebumps.

Watch the video here.

Watch the original video here. 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 19: Latest News