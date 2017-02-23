LIVE VIDEO: Thousands around the world are watching this giraffe give birth on live streaming

Giraffes stay pregnant for 15 months and this is April’s fourth calf. Giraffes stay pregnant for 15 months and this is April’s fourth calf.

The latest thing to catch the fancy of the world in the online space is the miracle of life. Now, it’s quite normal for us humans to record childbirth as a means to keep a record of this most beautiful memory, but thousands around the world seem to be eagerly awaiting the birth of a giraffe. You’ve probably not seen that ever, so that would explain the fascination – which is what a US adventure park is banking on as it live streams the birthing of its new member.

And thousands of people around the world are eagerly watching it too, awaiting the arrival of the tiny calf.

April, a 15-year-old giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, New York, is expected to give birth to her little one any time soon, and people can’t wait to watch the precious moment. Along with April, dad Oliver, can be seen in the back of the video frame – supporting his partner and waiting for his first calf. This is April’s fourth baby.

And for the happy viewers, there’s another good news. The park will also host a contest to name the calf once it is born. So stay tuned!

Watch the live streaming here

