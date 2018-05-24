VIDEO: Thor’s dramatic dance moves on Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ terrifies his dog

Thor aka Chris Hemsworth’s dance moves went horribly wrong; and it will tickle your funny bones. (Source: Chris Hemsworth/Twitter) Thor aka Chris Hemsworth’s dance moves went horribly wrong; and it will tickle your funny bones. (Source: Chris Hemsworth/Twitter)

Known as the God of Thunder, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth is not only a superhero, but he seems to be a super dad too. Recently, the 34-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen dancing with his beautiful kids. Yes, the muscular Avenger entertained his kids with his dramatic dance moves.

However, he wasn’t aware that his creativity would go for a toss because of his family pooch. His “intense” performance on the song Wrecking Ball sung by brother Liam Hemsworth’s fiancee Miley Cyrus made his pet dog playfully topple over in a confused frenzy.

“What started as a groundbreaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth”, tweeted Hemsworth.

Watch the video here.

What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/1xuNLd3xdQ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 24, 2018

Love the moves or do you think the dog stole his thunder? Let us know in the comments below.

