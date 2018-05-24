VIDEO: Thor’s dramatic dance moves on Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ terrifies his dog

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Chris Hemsworth's dramatic dance moves on the song 'Wrecking Ball' sung by brother Liam Hemsworth's fiancee Miley Cyrus, made his pet dog playfully topple over in a confused frenzy.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 7:06:09 pm
Known as the God of Thunder, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth is not only a superhero, but he seems to be a super dad too. Recently, the 34-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen dancing with his beautiful kids. Yes, the muscular Avenger entertained his kids with his dramatic dance moves.

However, he wasn’t aware that his creativity would go for a toss because of his family pooch. His “intense” performance on the song Wrecking Ball sung by brother Liam Hemsworth’s fiancee Miley Cyrus made his pet dog playfully topple over in a confused frenzy.

“What started as a groundbreaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth”, tweeted Hemsworth.

Watch the video here.

Love the moves or do you think the dog stole his thunder? Let us know in the comments below.

