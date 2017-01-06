This Youtuber kisses random women on streets terming it funniest prank of 2017, and it’s outrageous

(Source: The Crazy Sumit/ Youtube) (Source: The Crazy Sumit/ Youtube)

India woke up to a horrendous start to 2017 as reports of mass molestation on the New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru sent shock waves across the country. And if those haunting images were not enough, there was a CCTV footage of two miscreants sexually assaulting and abusing a woman. As the country is still outraged over these repeated crimes against women, one Youtuber has made it more deplorable.

The user who goes by the name of The Crazy Sumit, decided to play an appalling prank and kiss random women on the streets in broad daylight! The user not only violated the dignity of these women, but recorded the acts and released it online. Terming it as the ‘funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017’ the man tried to shield his crime in crude humour. What is more shocking that over 2000 people liked the awful video and the social media platform also had no objection.

The video was noticed by few Netizens who then uploaded the video on Facebook and rebuked it, asking people to not to tolerate such sexual violations in veiled in humour.

After receiving backlash, the Youtuber has now deleted the original video from his channel and uploaded an apology video saying it was just meant for “entertainment” and he did not understand it has hurt so many people.

It is not yet clear if any action will be taken against the offender. Many Facebook users, meanwhile, tried to seek help from Delhi Police online. The Youtuber also has other videos that are titled as ‘Seducing Girl Prank ( Gone Horribly Wrong )’, ‘Seducing Girl Prank on DAD’ among others.

Watch his apology video here

Do you think this is a prank?

