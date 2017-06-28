WATCH: After Snoop Dogg’s concert, this AWESOME woman steals the show at another New York show, here’s why

You cannot look away from the woman. (Source: Steve Brown/YouTube) You cannot look away from the woman. (Source: Steve Brown/YouTube)

Music, as is often said, is a language on its own, and one that does not require words to be conveyed. The emotion can be communicated through gestures, and something similar happened when a speech interpreter stole the show from Wu-Tang Clan, an American hip hop group from the New York City.

The woman concerned is Holly Maniatty, an American who interprets music into sign language for a living. In the video one can see her expressing music through her actions and doing it extremely well. Though the video was uploaded in 2013 on YouTube and has more than six million views. It was recently posted on Facebook and people are loving it.

Maniatty is the same woman who had, quite recently had stolen all the attention from American rapper Snoop Dogg at his live concert. And even then people had raved at how good she was.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions.



Watch the video here from the Snoop Dogg concert here.

