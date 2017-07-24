Latest News

WATCH: This newly-wed bride in a ghunghat dancing is breaking the Internet

The newly married woman, in the video, shows off all her moves while hiding her face in a veil! The bride danced to her heart's content to the famous song 'Bhaan ka rola' sang by Raju Punjabi, and those around seemed fairly clueless on how to react.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 24, 2017 2:05 pm
bride dancing, bride veil dance, viral videos, funny videos of women dancing, indian express, indian express news The woman danced like there’s no tomorrow. (Source: DHAKAD CHHORA/Youtube)
Indian brides are usually expected to be coy, bashful and every other synonym of shy that one could think of. Even if the new ‘bhabhi’ or ‘bahu’ is asked to sing or dance for the in-laws, it is expected she’d do so with a lot of reserve. But not this bride here, whose video of dancing to a popular song ‘Bhaan ka rola’ sung by Raju Punjabi has taken over the Internet.

In a ghunghat, or veil, and wearing choodas (a set of bangles traditionally worn by women who are newly married), the woman’s immensely enjoying herself and dancing to the song, much to the amusement of those around her, who seem to have been stunned into silence. With around 13 million views, the video – which seems to be from last year – has resurfaced online and is being widely shared.

Watch the video here.

Though the identity of the woman is not known, a NewsCrunch report says the video was apparently shot in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The report also suggests that apparently there is a custom in Bagelkhand, wherein newly-wed brides are supposed to dance to usher in good fortune to the family. Whatever be the reason, we are extremely impressed with what we saw.

