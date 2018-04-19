VIDEO: This SHOCKING clip tells why you must ALWAYS count notes at the bank

Always, always count your cash when you get a wad of notes from the bank. (Source: Reddit India) Always, always count your cash when you get a wad of notes from the bank. (Source: Reddit India)

No matter how many times you may have visited a bank, you ought to be cautious. Proving it yet again, a video has been doing the rounds on the Internet that sheds light as to why you must count your notes in the bank itself.

When you withdraw cash from the bank, you get a bundle of notes in return. Assuming it is the right amount, don’t you almost always refrain from counting the notes? And seemingly, there doesn’t seem to be a reason for doubt. But, this viral clip will challenge your faith.

Uploaded by Reddit India, it shows how easy is to steal money from the bundles. All it takes is a pen. Do not believe us? See it for yourself.

Watch the video here.

Count your notes! See how a bank teller was stealing money from the bundles. http://t.co/kBPVmDjsYEpic.twitter.com/jCXAImiqaL — Reddit India (@redditindia) April 19, 2018

Isn’t it shocking? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

