Thursday, April 19, 2018
VIDEO: This SHOCKING clip tells why you must ALWAYS count notes at the bank

When withdrawing cash in bundles from the bank, most people refrain from counting the notes. Perhaps, you too might have done it in the past. However, this viral video will challenge your faith.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2018 5:26:22 pm
stealing money from cash bundle, steal money from bank, money being stolen from bank, indian express, indian express news Always, always count your cash when you get a wad of notes from the bank. (Source: Reddit India)
No matter how many times you may have visited a bank, you ought to be cautious. Proving it yet again, a video has been doing the rounds on the Internet that sheds light as to why you must count your notes in the bank itself.

When you withdraw cash from the bank, you get a bundle of notes in return. Assuming it is the right amount, don’t you almost always refrain from counting the notes? And seemingly, there doesn’t seem to be a reason for doubt. But, this viral clip will challenge your faith.

Uploaded by Reddit India, it shows how easy is to steal money from the bundles. All it takes is a pen. Do not believe us? See it for yourself.

Watch the video here.

 

Isn’t it shocking? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

