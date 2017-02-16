WATCH: This video saying ‘Wake up before it’s too late’ makes a valid point

How many of us are still sleeping, waiting for an alarm bell to ring? (Source: Youtube) How many of us are still sleeping, waiting for an alarm bell to ring? (Source: Youtube)

How many times have we felt the anger in us building up when we come across a case of rape; or farmer suicides — by poor, landless and heavily indebted men moves you to tears — yes, these are grave issues and we are responsible citizens, well within our purview to agitate or raise our voices against these. But two days into it, we have other problems to worry about. Yes, we all lament, but how many of us are doing something about it? A new video raises this very important question in a poignant way.

A commercial video of TATA Tea, it is a wake up call for everybody who is sleeping over these problems that the humanity as a whole is facing. The bottom line is for everyone to buckle up and get their act together before it’s too late.

Watch the video here.

