WATCH: This Pakistani man lifting bricks with teeth and walking is no cakewalk

Wow! (Source: Pakistanis Got Talent Group/ Youtube) Wow! (Source: Pakistanis Got Talent Group/ Youtube)

Remember all those toothpaste ads, where one tries to break open a walnut or a soft drink bottle using their teeth? Well, it’s nothing compared to what a young man from Pakistan is doing. The 21-year-old man identified as Tahir can carry up to eight bricks by his teeth! Yes, no hands, no support, but the young man balances the bricks and smartly works through the bylanes of Rasool Nagar in Pakistan.

His stunt has not only made him a superstar in his locality where he works as a labourer but also in virtual media. Recently, one of his friends uploaded a video that captured him in action and is being widely shared on social media platforms.

Watch video here

