VIDEO: This rendition of the Carol of Bells will give you goosebumps

Joining people across the world in spreading the Christmas cheer, students of Lee University, Cleveland, US, got together to sing Carols of the Bells. A video of the medley has now taken the Internet by storm. The clip shows the choir, called the Voices of Lee, comprising 16 members, dressed in black, white and red, and singing carols by combining so many musical elements together that it is a treat to the ears. With the beat-boxing and soprano standing out, while simultaneously blending in with bass notes to build up a thriving harmony and climax at ‘Jesus is here. This is why we sing’, the 2.13-minute video is pure magic to listen to, if not more.

Watch the video, here.

