WATCH: This video of a Thai policeman calming down a knife-wielding assailant with a hug will make your day

There is a lot of power in a tight embrace. CCTV footage captured inside Huay Kwang Police Station in Bangkok on Saturday only affirmed this. In the video one can see a police officer calmly trying to talk it out with a man who was carrying a knife. The police officer stands opposite to the assailant and though one cannot clearly hear what they are talking about, after some time the man can be seen returning the knife to the police officer. And if you think he was arrested, then you are wrong. The police officer throws the knife away and actually hugs the attacker.

According to a report in Nine News, the name of the police officer is Anirut Malee, and the assailant is a former musician, who at present is employed as a security guard. The Nine News states that Malee while speaking to Sanook News said that the man was very anxious after not being been paid for three days. “I heard him out and sympathised and said I had a guitar to give him, and suggested we go out for a meal together,” Mr Malee said.

