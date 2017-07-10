Latest News

WATCH: This video of a giant panda falling from trees is the cutest thing you will watch today

After cats and dogs, if there is one animal that the Internet loves, it is the panda. Yes, the movie Kung Fu Panda may have something to do with this, but there is no denying that the black-and-white balls of fur are actually EXTREMELY adorable, and here's another video to prove it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 10, 2017 5:27 pm
The video has more than 7,000 likes and close to 4,000 retweets at the time of writing.
Let us all choose to agree that the Internet loves animals. There is no dearth of cat and dog videos, and nobody, it seems, is getting enough of them. They are unanimously loved, and while you save all your “awwwwws” for them, you must watch this adorable video of a giant panda, known as Bei Bei, who keeps on falling from trees. A compilation of Bei Bei’s hilarious antics was posted by Smithsonian’s National Zoo on July 7, and the Internet just cannot seem to get enough of it. And if you are feeling bad for the panda, we advise that you don’t. While sharing the video, the guys over at Smithsonian’s National Zoo wrote, “Pandas are adept climbers & will climb & fall during play sessions #PandaStory.” The video had more than 7,000 likes and close to 4,000 retweets, at the time of writing.

Watch the adorable video here.

