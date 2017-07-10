WATCH: This video of a giant panda falling from trees is the cutest thing you will watch today

The video has more than 7,000 likes and close to 4,000 retweets at the time of writing. (Source: National Zoo/Twitter) The video has more than 7,000 likes and close to 4,000 retweets at the time of writing. (Source: National Zoo/Twitter)

Let us all choose to agree that the Internet loves animals. There is no dearth of cat and dog videos, and nobody, it seems, is getting enough of them. They are unanimously loved, and while you save all your “awwwwws” for them, you must watch this adorable video of a giant panda, known as Bei Bei, who keeps on falling from trees. A compilation of Bei Bei’s hilarious antics was posted by Smithsonian’s National Zoo on July 7, and the Internet just cannot seem to get enough of it. And if you are feeling bad for the panda, we advise that you don’t. While sharing the video, the guys over at Smithsonian’s National Zoo wrote, “Pandas are adept climbers & will climb & fall during play sessions #PandaStory.” The video had more than 7,000 likes and close to 4,000 retweets, at the time of writing.

Watch the adorable video here.

🐼#BeiBei is working on his dismounts out of the trees! Pandas are adept climbers & will climb & fall during play sessions #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/6bk0ML1eUM — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) July 7, 2017

