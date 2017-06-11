VIDEO: This Sikh student gave a stirring graduation speech at UC Berkeley and its a must watch

From Punjab’s drug problem to Syrian war, he spoke about all the problems in the world. From Punjab’s drug problem to Syrian war, he spoke about all the problems in the world.

Angad Singh Padda, a 23-yeal-old Sikh student, mesmerised everyone with his graduation speech at UC Berkeley. The UC Berkeley Leadership Award Recipient from Chandigarh, Punjab took the opportunity to talk about “problems”, not of his own but of the world. In a powerful, funny and evocative speech, he urged everyone to fight together for a greater good and “make the world a better place.”

And not just that. The young man who is also a National Jack Kent Cooke Scholar, and the recipient of the Poets & Quants Best and Brightest Business Undergraduate Award played the tabla before his speech. To highlight that the heart of every “Berkeley student beats with that passion” to make a world where there “is no I or me but only us and only we.”

Watch video here

With a dream to “create a world where we are all one” Padda hopes for a better tomorrow.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd