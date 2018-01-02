This poetry on how following your heart is more important than money hits a raw nerve

A lot of people out there could probably relate to Melissa Lozada-Oliva’s words. She uses excellent analogy — a “black thong underwear” for your heart and “wrinkled but ready pants” for your adulthood. (Source: Button Poetry/Facebook) A lot of people out there could probably relate to Melissa Lozada-Oliva’s words. She uses excellent analogy — a “black thong underwear” for your heart and “wrinkled but ready pants” for your adulthood. (Source: Button Poetry/Facebook)

Melissa Lozada-Oliva’s popular spoken word poetry Black Thong Underwear from 2015 was re-introduced to people on the Internet recently on a Facebook page. It went viral, evidently striking a raw nerve with many. Probably because a lot of people out there could relate to Lozada-Oliva’s words. She uses excellent analogy — a “black thong underwear” for your heart and “wrinkled but ready pants” for your adulthood.

The situation she recites about is when someone is at an interview and is being shown around the office, which is when they realise their thong underwear (which was stuck to their pants from last Monday) is lying on the floor.

With excellent tempo build-up, Lozada-Oliva asks these questions at one point “What is the word for taking bathroom breaks at your retail job to cry?” “What does it mean if you don’t care where your heart is, as long as there’s money in your savings account?” implying how important it is to not lunge at the ‘black thong underwear’ before it gets too late.

Watch her recite the powerful poem here.

