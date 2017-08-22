Watch video: If Game of Thrones was made in Pakistan, with Urdu and Pashto dialogues

A desi spin to your favourite series. (Source: Just Pakistani Things/Facebook) A desi spin to your favourite series. (Source: Just Pakistani Things/Facebook)

As Game of Thrones fans have already began to feel the withdrawal symptoms because there is just one episode of the epic fantasy-drama’s latest season left, the Internet is beginning to come up with all the means to help people survive another year worth of wait for Season 8.

Of the many Game of Thrones-inspired creativity doing the rounds of the Internet, a Pakistani parody of Game of Thrones characters talking in Urdu and Pashto is increasingly gaining attention. A mash-up of scenes from all the seasons till date, with a classical music score in the background, including a Bollywood tune or two that will instantly strike you, this makes for a fun watch, no less.

Watch the video here.

