Only in Express

Watch video: If Game of Thrones was made in Pakistan, with Urdu and Pashto dialogues

Of the many Game of Thrones-inspired creativity doing the rounds of the Internet, a Pakistani parody of Game of Thrones characters talking in Urdu and Pashto is increasingly gaining attention. Imagine your favourites like Jon Snow, Dany, Oberyn and Tyrion talking in Urdu?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 22, 2017 2:11 pm
game of thrones, pakistani game of thrones, pakistan game of thrones parody, game of thrones mash-up, game of thrones parody, indian express, indian express news, pakistani game of thrones, game of throne tweets, game of thrones season 7, game of thrones tweets, game of thrones india, game of thrones indian express, indian express news A desi spin to your favourite series. (Source: Just Pakistani Things/Facebook)
Related News

As Game of Thrones fans have already began to feel the withdrawal symptoms because there is just one episode of the epic fantasy-drama’s latest season left, the Internet is beginning to come up with all the means to help people survive another year worth of wait for Season 8.

Of the many Game of Thrones-inspired creativity doing the rounds of the Internet, a Pakistani parody of Game of Thrones characters talking in Urdu and Pashto is increasingly gaining attention. A mash-up of scenes from all the seasons till date, with a classical music score in the background, including a Bollywood tune or two that will instantly strike you, this makes for a fun watch, no less.

Watch the video here. 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 22: Latest News