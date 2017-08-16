WATCH: ‘Azadi hoti kya hai?’ This Pakistani ad defining freedom hits the nail on the head

They say towards the end, ‘Meri azadi mera libas hai’ — My freedom is my right to choose what to wear. (Source: Bonanza Satrangi/Facebook) They say towards the end, ‘Meri azadi mera libas hai’ — My freedom is my right to choose what to wear. (Source: Bonanza Satrangi/Facebook)

As Pakistan and India celebrated its Independence Day on August 14 and 15 respectively, it is this ad about freedom or azadi that is going viral across borders. The short video, of a little over a minute long, asks the poignant question, ‘Azadi hoti kya hai?’ ‘What is freedom?’ in the beginning and throughout the video gives the many answers the question could generate. Made from a woman’s point of view, it shows the ‘different colours of freedom’. One girl is shown plugging her earphones in and grooving to the tune playing, one woman driving a car, another just laughing heartily, and a hijab-clad woman is shown fixing the tyre of a car, among others — probably showing how it is not the hijab that is the symbol of oppression, it is taking away her right to choose what she wants to wear is.

Just like what they say towards the end, ‘Meri azadi mera libas hai’ — My freedom is my right to choose what to wear.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd