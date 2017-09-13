This old KBC video with Shah Rukh Khan and a superbly confused contestant is going viral

While he confidently says Sikander Lodi with confidence, the contestant asks again to which he replies Ibrahim Lodi, leaving him sweating, guessing and double guessing, now more than before. (Source: Star Plus) While he confidently says Sikander Lodi with confidence, the contestant asks again to which he replies Ibrahim Lodi, leaving him sweating, guessing and double guessing, now more than before. (Source: Star Plus)

Recently, a video of an absolutely confident man, who was a contestant in the popular American game show ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’ and became the first person to take home a million dollars, went viral. John Carpenter managed to answer the questions in zen-like calm and nonchalance, when the entire audience, which included his wife, were probably biting their nails in tension.

While his sense of humour and charm made him an Internet sensation already, in addition to winning $250 million, closer home it is another video that has got people busy on the Internet. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, the Indian format of the hit quiz show once had Shah Rukh Khan as the host. Thanks to the Internet that never forgets, one particular video is going viral again. The contestant is shown getting frantic, especially when his friend on the other side of ‘phone-a-friend’ too, left him dazed.

This, in addition to Khan, who managed to keep the atmosphere light and fizzle out some of the tension with his wit. Amidst the audience’s (and the host’s) laughter, Vikas, the contestant, manages to change his answer so many times that we quit keeping count! The question was “Who founded the Lodi dynasty in 1451?” with the options “Ibrahim Lodi, Bahlol Lodi, Sikander Lodi, Daulat Khan Lodi”. The question baffled the contestant, who requested for the phone-a-friend option to reach out to his friend Ankur for help. While he confidently says Sikander Lodi with confidence, the contestant asks again to which he replies Ibrahim Lodi, leaving him sweating, guessing and double guessing, now more than before. But sadly, all that for nothing.

