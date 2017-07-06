WATCH: This Nigerian singer’s cover for Bhojpuri hit Lollypop Lagelu is going viral

This melodious version of Pawan Singh’s peppy hit is going viral. This melodious version of Pawan Singh’s peppy hit is going viral.

There’s hardly a bigger Bhojpuri hit than ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ by Pawan Singh. The popular folk song enthralled people not just across Bihar but even elsewhere in the country. It’s almost a must-have song on every wedding party’s playlist.

And if you are not aware, the peppy song has even fans aboard and there are many popular covers. Be it Siddharth Slathia’s soulful cover along with American violinist Kimberly McDonough, or the Justin Beiber dancing to it, it’s hard to miss these videos.

Now, giving a new twist to this popular number, a Nigerian singer has presented us with a new cover. With more than 5 lakhs views on Facebook and over 17,000 shares, the video by Samuel Adepoju, aka Samuel Singh is going viral and people can’t have enough of it. Though his version is a more melodious one, there are quite a few beats that will make you groove.

A great fan of Indian culture and Bollywood songs, who also adopted Singh as his last name, he’s pronunciation is quite accurate.

