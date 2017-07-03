This girl’s slam poetry crushing Islamophobia is going viral for all the right reasons

She makes just the right noise. (Roundhouse/Facebook) She makes just the right noise. (Roundhouse/Facebook)

To be discriminated against on the basis one’s religious affiliation is not new. In fact, there has been a significant rise of anti-Muslim hate crimes in Britain. According to a report in the Press TV, London’s Metropolitan police recorded more than 1,200 incidents of Islamophobic hate crime in the 12 months to March 2017.

It is this that Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, a student of London University, addresses in her brilliant speech poem titled ‘This Is Not A Humanising Poem’. In her bid to be classified, she says, “This will not be a ‘Muslims are like us’ poem, I refuse to be respectable. Instead, love us when we are lazy, love us when we are poor… Love us high as kites, unemployed, joy riding, time wasting, failing at school, love us filthy. Without the right colour passports, without the right sounding English.” The video of her performance was posted by Roundhouse on their Facebook page, and is going viral.

