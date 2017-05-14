Latest News

WATCH: This mash-up of MS Dhoni with Baahubali 2 trailer is a must watch

When cricket meets cinema, it's always a hit!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 14, 2017 8:40 pm
baahubali, baahubali 2, prabhas, ms dhoni, dhoni, dhoni baahubali, mahendra baahubali, dhoni baahubali video, baahubali mashup, baahubali spoof, viral video, indian express ever since 2015, fans have been comparing Mahendra Baahubali to Mahendra Singh Dhoni!

As Baahubali 2 continues its reign at the box-office becoming the biggest hit in Indian cinema with a whopping collection of over Rs1,000 crore, its popularity is hardly fading. While fans have declared Prabhas as the unbeatable king of box-office, they feel the same about Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to cricket. Taking a cue from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, fans nicknamed MS Dhoni as Mahendra Baahubali. And if improvised posters were not enough, some paid tribute to ‘captain cool’ with a superb video.

ALSO READ | As Baahubali 2 rules top trends, Google India shares fascinating clip on Twitter

Yes, a fan merged clips of Dhoni with the background music of the trailer, and the result is amazing. Cricket and films have always been a hit combo and this is certainly one of them.

Watch video here

For weeks as Baahubali has been smashing all records, many fans have compared it to Dhoni’s magnificent innings in the ongoing IPL. Even in 2015, many memes comparing Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mahendra Baahubali had ruled on social media.

Mahendra Baahubali was a hit even in 2015

