WATCH: This mash-up of MS Dhoni with Baahubali 2 trailer is a must watch

As Baahubali 2 continues its reign at the box-office becoming the biggest hit in Indian cinema with a whopping collection of over Rs1,000 crore, its popularity is hardly fading. While fans have declared Prabhas as the unbeatable king of box-office, they feel the same about Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to cricket. Taking a cue from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, fans nicknamed MS Dhoni as Mahendra Baahubali. And if improvised posters were not enough, some paid tribute to ‘captain cool’ with a superb video.

Yes, a fan merged clips of Dhoni with the background music of the trailer, and the result is amazing. Cricket and films have always been a hit combo and this is certainly one of them.

For weeks as Baahubali has been smashing all records, many fans have compared it to Dhoni’s magnificent innings in the ongoing IPL. Even in 2015, many memes comparing Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mahendra Baahubali had ruled on social media.

The Three Baahubali’s of India.

Mahendra.Amrendra.Narendra

Tell us which one is your fav.

TAG A FRIEND, WHO IS ONE OF THERE BAAHUBALI’S FAN. pic.twitter.com/mEShWVOZgV — Bakchod Indian (@Bakchod_Indian_) May 9, 2017

Mahendra Baahubali Dhoni!!!!!!🙏🙏

Best&Biggest guide one can possess to learn wicket keeping 💙💙 #DDvRPS @msdhoni — Benzene 😜😜 (@yaminiathota001) May 12, 2017

Today I’m feeling like Katappa. I love Dhoni/Baahubali but Raj Dharam is to support Kings 11 Punjab 😢 #Baahubali2 #RPSvDD — Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) May 12, 2017

The Name Mahendra In Baahubali Too Remembers Me Of Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Just MSDians Things It Is Love You MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/yIXqIgocRk — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) May 2, 2017

Chanting dhoni’s name when Smith is captain of RPS

Is similar to chanting baahubali’s name in palvaladeva’s coronation — raj kumar m (@rajk3510) April 29, 2017

Mahendra Baahubali was a hit even in 2015

