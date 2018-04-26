Video: This little taskmaster from Kerala insisting her father finish his food is ADORABLE

Do you have a little ninja whose line you have to toe at home as well? (Source: Gazal Soman/Facebook) Do you have a little ninja whose line you have to toe at home as well? (Source: Gazal Soman/Facebook)

A video of an adorable little girl feeding her father as she scolds him has gone viral, and obviously so. Shared on Facebook, the video shows the girl feeding an elder man as they sit on the verandah of their house. She rolls little balls of rice in her tiny hands and feeds him. When he says he is full, she scolds him, saying (in Malayalam) “Kaash koduthu vaangicheya.” (We bought the food, did not get it for free.) As the man tries to stop the child from feeding him further, she continues to scold him, sometimes with a straight face, other times trying to control her stifling smile. The video has garnered over three million views, in the matter of just a week.

Watch the video here.

Aww-dorable, isn’t it?!

