This is what Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter after hacking debacle, people think it’s still hacked

Rahul Gandhi’s twitter accoun was hacked and profane content was posted Rahul Gandhi’s twitter accoun was hacked and profane content was posted

What unfolded on Twitter on the evening of November 30 was nothing short of shocking, when the official account of Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, that is, @OfficeofRG, was hacked and abusive content was posted about Gandhi and his family. In fact, his display name was also changed. The kind of tweets that were put out left many in splits, including one that read, ‘I am memeworthy’!

Though the tweets were deleted after a while, screenshots were taken immediately that went viral in no time. In fact, some of the tweets being retweeted 300 times by the minute.

Earlier this morning, just when we thought the dust had settled, a tweet came from Rahul Gandhi’s account which read, “To every one of you haters out there. I love all of you. You’re beautiful. Your hatred just doesn’t let you see it yet”. Nothing wrong with the tweet, per se, but the language did seem a bit uncharacteristic of the Congress scion and Twitterati’s not sure whether it’s really him or the account has been hacked again!

Read: Twitterati troll Rahul Gandhi, say Chota Bheem must have been his Twitter password

Read: Congress party’s Twitter account hacked after Rahul Gandhi’s; Twitterati trolls have a blast

Well, looks like Gandhi is taking it in the spirit but the thought must have been triggered by his style of writing.

Here’s what people had to say about Gandhi’s first tweet after the hacking debacle.

@AshishNBT Looked like to me. Tweet not the usual style of writing. @vinaydokania @OfficeOfRG — Anshu Chhibber (@AnshuChhibber) December 1, 2016

@OfficeOfRG fir se hack ho gaya lagta h 😂😂 — माथापच्ची (@tweets_24x7) December 1, 2016

@OfficeOfRG wow 😳 is it you Rahul Gandhi.. or hacker..?? I m confused 😐 — kapil Pratap singh😊 (@kapil9994) December 1, 2016

And guess what, after Gandhi, INC India’s account @INCIndia was also hacked and profane content was posted from the same. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “Such unscrupulous, unethical and roguish conduct of venal trolls to hack @OfficeOfRG reflects disturbing insecurities of prevalent fascist culture.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd