This is one Mannequin Challenge everyone should absolutely watch

Don’t be a mannequin Don’t be a mannequin

On the eve of December 31, reportedly several women were molested and groped on M G Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru even as 1,500 police personnel were deployed in the city. Stories have been shared on social media which show people just stood their watching while women were being manhandled and no one really took any action against the culprits. In fact, a 24-year-old photographer took to Facebook to share how she taught her molester a lesson while police didn’t do anything.

Responding to the inaction, a video titled #DontBeAMannequin is doing the rounds on social media. The video uploaded by Mithun Cotha on Vimeo has gone viral for all the right reasons as it sends the message to act if you see something resentful happenning in front of your eyes and what happened in Bengaluru was nothing less.

“Out of the 60,000 people who were on Brigade Road, possibly 1,000 were molesters. The rest 59,000 were mannequins. #DontBeAMannequin” read the placards in the video.

Watch the video here.

However, after the molestation video of a girl by scooter-borne boys in Kammanahalli went viral, Bengaluru police arrested four persons in connection with the case. The city police drew a lot of flak for the incident.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd