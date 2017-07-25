Latest News

WATCH: This ‘HAND FART’ cover of Game of Thrones track is SUPER AMUSING

You may have heard several variations of the Game of Thrones title track, that has captured the minds and hearts of many, but this is one unique version that very few would have heard of, or even thought they'd hear. The hand fart version! Enjoy!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 25, 2017 6:04 pm
game of thrones, game of thrones title track, game of thrones title track covers, hand fart cover of game of thrones, indian express, indian express news Have you heard anything like this before? (Source: 9GAG/Facebook)
The popularity of the television series Game of Thrones requires no validation. The show, that is currently in its seventh season, has held the attention of fans all across the world and how. With every passing episode, plethora of memes and opinions flood social media.

Apart from this, the title track of Game of Thrones, composed by Iranian-German composer Ramin Djawadi, has also become insanely popular. It is no surprise then that there are several mashups of the track. But the latest to join in is nothing like you’ve ever heard.

Facebook page Book Ruffel uploaded a video of what it calls a “hand fart cover” of the track. The ‘musician’ in the video presses his palms against each other and actually create a rather amusing and interesting cover. The video was later posted by 9GAG on their Facebook page and has over tens of thousands of shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

