VIDEO: These sculptures can be STRETCHED or BENT using a fascinating grotesque effect

Have you ever seen a sculpture that can be expanded, contracted and retracted? Well, Li Hingbo – a Chinese artist – has been creating some mind-and-body-bending sculptures by using a honeycomb-like formation of paper. Taking grotesque effect to extreme levels, the distorted pieces are bizarre and beautiful.

Wondering how he created them? The sculptures are made through a painstaking process wherein layers of glue and sheets of paper have to be stacked and it takes months to piece one together. Each paper is treated individually and is designed in a way that it appears like it is one fascinating masterpiece.

Watch the video here.

It is an age-old art seen in paper gourds in China made using the honeycomb technique. The sculptures are traditionally hung during weddings and celebrations. Inspired by the art form, Li began to work on his new vocation after his experience in book-publishing.

Watch the process below.

