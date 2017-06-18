WATCH: Girl teasing her best friend with the punniest puns at the supermarket is the best thing ever!

Can it get any better? (Trupti Purohit/Youtube) Can it get any better? (Trupti Purohit/Youtube)

It is fairly common for friends to tease each other, and sometimes they go to great lengths to do that. But a girl took things to a new level when she followed her best friend at the supermarket and irritated him with puns with the names of products. Holding the packet of “Milo” she says, “Main tere liye milo milo chal ne ke liye taiyyar hoon.” Well this is just the tip of the iceberg, as things get really hilarious after that. And apart from the puns it is her friend’s reaction that is sure to make you laugh. In case you are trying to find ways to irritate your friend or partner, keep this video handy.

Watch the video here.

A similar video of a guy irritating his girlfriend at IKEA had gone viral back in 2015, which inspired a whole bunch of similar videos online.

And there was this guy and his Disney puns.

