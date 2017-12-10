Express Eye
VIDEO: This cover of Bohemian Rhapsody by a children’s choir is the best thing you’ll watch today

Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the most famous songs of the British band Queen and has several covers. But this performance of the song, by a children choir in Georgia's Got Talent will definitely leave you impressed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2017 8:32 pm
bohemian rhapsody, bohemian rhapsody cover, kids singing bohemian rhapsody, georgia got talent, indian express, indian express news This performance of Bohemian Rhapsody was loved by the judges and the audience alike. (Source: luka sichinava/YouTube)
Bohemian Rhapsody, one of the most famous songs by the British rock band Queen, remains a classic. Written by Freddie Mercury for the album A Night at the Opera in 1975, the song has been sung by several singers on multiple occasions. While there does exist many covers of the song, this performance by a children’s choir at the talent show Georgia’s Got Talent! will win your heart with its beauty. The children not only hit the right note but also enhanced their performance with their evocative body language. Their moving tribute did not fail to impress the judges and the audience alike. This featured in the reality show’s latest season.

Watch the video here.

Watch the original song here.

