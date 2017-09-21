VIDEO: This comedian hilariously sums up what it’s like to struggle in Hindi

Comedian Naveen Richard admits he did not lean much Hindi while growing up. (Source: Them Boxer Shorts/YouTube) Comedian Naveen Richard admits he did not lean much Hindi while growing up. (Source: Them Boxer Shorts/YouTube)

In a country like India, where there are 22 major languages, it is almost imperative for one to know more than two languages to communicate smoothly. And it would not be an exaggeration to say that among the other languages, if you do not know your Hindi well, however broken, then you can be in deep trouble. Comedian Naveen Richard, who self-admittedly did not learn any Hindi growing up, learnt this the hard way and hilariously summarises this struggle in a video, titled Calling Emergency Services.

Richard recounts experiences when he was stuck in emergency situations and how things went further downhill as he could not communicate properly. Once, he says, he had called up the Fire Department after spotting a bush burning. But he was unable to translate the word ‘bush’ in Hindi and could ultimately manage ‘baby pedh‘ (tree).

Watch the hilarious video from 2:16 here.

