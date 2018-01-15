‘Men will be men’: This Roger Federer-Jack Sock mixed-doubles tennis match clip is going viral

Roger Federer and Jack Sock took to ‘manning’ the court and ignoring the women tennis players at a recently held match. (Source: Rishi Banerjee/Twitter) Roger Federer and Jack Sock took to ‘manning’ the court and ignoring the women tennis players at a recently held match. (Source: Rishi Banerjee/Twitter)

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic recently won the mixed doubles title at the Hopman Cup tournament against the United States alright, but a certain video from the match has gone viral for a different reason. Playing against Jack Sock and CoCo Vandeweghe, the video shows the male players taking charge of the court in such a way that they end up serving each other shot after shot, seemingly oblivious of the women players on the court. The clip, being shared widely on the Internet now, shows Bencic and Vandeweghe from waiting to be passed the serves to sitting down in exasperation. Soon, Vandeweghe walks out of the court to sit on the bench and Bencic follows suit.

Men will be men…. pic.twitter.com/13dsIh3PVS — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) January 13, 2018

Here are some of the reactions the video garnered on the micro-blogging site.

It’s a good sign!!!

“Women don’t stress yourselves, we got this”. — عثمان مالام (@othmanasquare) January 14, 2018

Lmao men’s behavior wrapped in one video! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🔥🤣🤣 — DAVID IS THE NAME™ (@TheeKing_Dave) January 14, 2018

Feminist after seeing this pic.twitter.com/pu6StgPjI1 — ryan (@Ryannnn94) January 14, 2018

They legit walked off 😂😂 — Adetayo (@T_choc) January 15, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd