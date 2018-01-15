Latest News
  • ‘Men will be men’: This Roger Federer-Jack Sock mixed-doubles tennis match clip is going viral

A mixed doubles match turns into an all-male volley as Roger Federer and Jack Sock play competitively against each other, seemingly oblivious of their female partners on the court. Belinda Bencic and CoCo Vandeweghe have the most hilarious reaction to this, which you have to see to believe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2018 1:06 pm
roger federer, roger federer hopman cup, roger hopman cup mixed doubles win video, hopman cup mixed doubles video viral, jack sock roger federer hopman cup video viral, indian express, indian express news Roger Federer and Jack Sock took to ‘manning’ the court and ignoring the women tennis players at a recently held match. (Source: Rishi Banerjee/Twitter)
Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic recently won the mixed doubles title at the Hopman Cup tournament against the United States alright, but a certain video from the match has gone viral for a different reason. Playing against Jack Sock and CoCo Vandeweghe, the video shows the male players taking charge of the court in such a way that they end up serving each other shot after shot, seemingly oblivious of the women players on the court. The clip, being shared widely on the Internet now, shows Bencic and Vandeweghe from waiting to be passed the serves to sitting down in exasperation. Soon, Vandeweghe walks out of the court to sit on the bench and Bencic follows suit.

