WATCH: Unbelievable! This chicken played piano at America’s Got Talent and surprised everyone

Meet Jokgu, the keyboard playing chicken who left everyone speechless with her talent! (Source: America’s Got Talent/ Youtube) Meet Jokgu, the keyboard playing chicken who left everyone speechless with her talent! (Source: America’s Got Talent/ Youtube)

Reality talent shows never fail to amaze us. Dancing, singing, cooking or even choosing a partner to date — there are umpteen television shows that help bring talented souls into the limelight. Out of the lot, America’s Got Talent is one show that always leaves onlookers baffled with something new to offer each time it goes on air! Recently, the audience couldn’t believe their eyes when an astonishing guest set foot on the show. It was a chicken! Yes, it’s true.

ALSO WATCH | Einstein, the parrot, can bark like a dog and scare you like a ghost!

Two ladies stepped on the stage and claimed their pet chicken, Joku, could play the piano. At first, everyone thought it was a joke. But, in a few minutes, the little hen impressed them by playing perfect tunes on the keyboard. It took the avian wonder some time to battle the stage fright, but when it conquered it, it earned a badge of honour and a stand ovation!

Watch the video here.

Unbelievable, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd