Boy uses adorable puppy to ‘clean his car’! Social media divided between ‘outrageous’ and ‘cute’

If you ask animal lovers how they play with their pets, chances are you will get numerous and albeit diverse answers. While few prefer to amuse them and ourselves with balls and toys, others are content cuddling their furry pets. These are accepted public display of affection and more often than not tug at our heartstrings. However, our understanding of playing with a pet went for a toss when we chanced upon this video on Instagram.

Shared by the handle Rich Kids London, a guy’s holding this cute white puppy and rubbing him against his expensive car. What makes the video problematic, however, is the caption posted by the boy – “The only way to wash the iconic 6.0 litre #MaseratiMC12 is with 100% natural puppy fur ensuring a proper polish. (No puppy was harmed in this video – all smiles and tail wags here)”, the boy wrote.

Read his post here.

His caption has left the Internet abuzz, and divided. While many found the video cute and left comments such as “Awww”, “Well done im about go do mine lol,” and “It’s better to use a cat so you can hear your engine purr,” there were others who were outraged. A user commented “I do Not like this,” and another wrote, “If you see this as not abusive than you’re just as messed up as he is.”

We went through the comments, reading them and hoping to form an opinion, but frankly the conflicting comments left us puzzled too. Is the video, when seen in isolation, problematic? Is it a case of a rich, insensitive boy abusing his pet or is it a pet lover giving a nice back rub to his pet?

We decided to ask around at the indianexpress.com office, and turns out, the very unscientific but very traditional research of simply asking pet lovers about their views on the video sans caption, left us equally confused. At the end of the poll, the opinion stood divided equally, with the same number of colleagues finding the ‘polish your car with puppy fur’ video equally cute and horrifying. Comments ranged from “the puppy likes it, he’s getting a back rub” to “of course, he hates it. He’s not smiling”.

With a divided opinion, we pass on the question to you. Let us know what you think of the video. Does it warm the cockles of your heart, or make you scream in anger?

