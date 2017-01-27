Lip service: These surreal conversations from Donald Trump’s inauguration day are pure gold

This Bad Lip Reading video of Donald Trump’s inauguration day conversations is taking the Internet by storm. This Bad Lip Reading video of Donald Trump’s inauguration day conversations is taking the Internet by storm.

US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony made headlines for several reasons but this one’s got to be one of the best yet. Heard of the YouTube channel ‘Bad Lip Reading’ (BLR)? The person behind the channel which does dubbed-over videos describes himself/herself as, “I put words into other people’s mouths”. Recently, BLR released a video titled “A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration” and it immediately went viral for obvious reasons. It’s extremely funny!

The video shows Trump and former president Barack Obama insulting each other sotto voice, Hillary Clinton and George Bush having a weird conversation, the President and First Lady Melania Trump having an ‘honest’ conversation and Vice-President Mike Pence taking the oath.

The bad lip reader has been dubbing videos for years and some extremely interesting content during elections including the inaugural speech of Obama in 2013. However, the producer who has remained anonymous told The New York Times that Mitt Romney has been his favourite. However, he said, “I guess Trump has enough color for the whole group,” referring to the GOP.

On why the producer remains anonymous, he/she said, “But the anonymity thing is something that just interests me in general. I actually have quite a few anonymous or pseudonymous projects out there, some of them predating Bad Lip Reading by several years. It’s fascinating to watch these things grow and spread on their own. It’s an interesting social experiment.”

Watch the hilarious video here.



