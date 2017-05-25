This artist’s ‘disturbingly real’ creepy masks will send chills down your spine

Is she for real?! (Source: Stan Winston School/YouTube) Is she for real?! (Source: Stan Winston School/YouTube)

Is there a thin line between the real and the unreal? Well, if you look at this video of a creepy-looking girl staring at you, you might just end up wondering if she is for real or not. As much as she looks like she is, it’s quite the contrary. It is just a mask that a United States-based sculptor Landon Meier has created and oh so realistically! Right from the smile, the pony-tails, barely-there eyebrows — the mask is just as creepy as it looks real. The woman shooting the video gets freaked out after he puts on the mask for a while. She is even heard saying “try waking up to this everyday!” Well, now that she has put that thought in your head, can you imagine waking up to that face? We’d pass!

ALSO READ | This photo of a ‘chudail in Hyderabad’ has gone viral in Pakistan, but what is it really?

Watch the video here.

Here’s a video of Meier talking about his masks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd