WATCH: This adorable puppy thinks he is helping his hooman ride his cycle

Do you happen to be going though a really bad day at work or college? Well, why don’t you allow this efficient cyclist to make your day much better? A video of a cute little ball of fur pretending like he is busy cycling is going viral and for just the right reasons! This ‘fierce’ puppy promises to set your hearts fluttering if not anything else.

A video uploaded by Twitter user Stuart Rutherford shows a baby husky peddling through the wind as if, he is riding a bicycle. Well, he does a pretty good job at it, except that it is his hooman who is actually riding the bicycle who probably misguided the little ball of fur into believing that he is riding the bike. Bad hooman!

Rutherford shared the video with the caption ‘That wholesome feeling when you think you are contributing but you really have no idea what you are doing.’ It already has over 200,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

That wholesome feeling when you think you are contributing but you really have no idea what you are doing. pic.twitter.com/80JzQKrdkH — Stuart Rutherford (@doodlewhale) July 4, 2017

